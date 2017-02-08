State lawmakers to debate rule changes for ballot questions

South Dakota lawmakers are set to debate a series of bills that would change rules on ballot measures after an election year that included a dizzying array of initiatives.
The House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday is set to take up the bills.
They include measures that would boost public input on initiatives, limit out-of-state contributions and require signatures to be collected from a wide swath of South Dakota.
Republicans have discussed changes to the initiative process after an election season with 10 ballot questions that brought millions of dollars from out-of-state groups pouring into South Dakota campaigns.
