February 8, 2017 9:21 AM

State lawmakers to debate rule changes for ballot questions

The Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D.

South Dakota lawmakers are set to debate a series of bills that would change rules on ballot measures after an election year that included a dizzying array of initiatives.

The House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday is set to take up the bills.

They include measures that would boost public input on initiatives, limit out-of-state contributions and require signatures to be collected from a wide swath of South Dakota.

Republicans have discussed changes to the initiative process after an election season with 10 ballot questions that brought millions of dollars from out-of-state groups pouring into South Dakota campaigns.

