Hawaii bills would enforce tax collections on internet sales

Hawaii lawmakers are considering several bills this year to begin collecting taxes on online sales of retail products.
Rep. Isaac Choy estimated the move could bring in $80 million for the state each year, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2kqnPm0 ).
House Finance Chairwoman Sylvia Luke said new state efforts to collect internet taxes were prompted by Amazon.com's recent decision to collect taxes for 36 states. Hawaii was not among them.
The bills come as Hawaii tax collections have been mostly flat this year and lawmakers are looking for alternative sources of revenue.
The new legislation has received support from those who say it will level the playing field for Hawaii's business community.
Tina Yamaki, president of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii, said in written testimony, it is unfair that traditional retail stores are required to pay the state excise tax while online sellers are off the hook.
"This puts our local retailers at a disadvantage as this effectively makes products purchased at brick-and-mortar stores more expensive than products purchased online," Yamaki said. "Many of our retailers statewide are already operating on a thin margin, especially mom-and-pop stores."
One of the Hawaii bills would require out-of-state retailers to submit an annual report to the Tax Department detailing how much they sold online to Hawaii customers. Another calls for online companies with sales of $100,000 or more to collect and file excise taxes on their sales in Hawaii. One measure would also establish a "simplified sellers use tax remittance program" that out-of-state merchants could use to voluntarily collect Hawaii taxes from their online customers and remit them to the state. The sellers would be allowed to keep 2 percent of what they collect on behalf of the state.
"We definitely have to explore all options, so I think it's something everyone will be taking a look at again," said Senate Ways and Means Committee Chairwoman Jill Tokuda.
Dozens of states have passed laws in recent years to collect taxes on items sold over the internet, but most of them have been challenged in court. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that online retailers are not required to pay state sales taxes unless they have a physical presence in that state.
