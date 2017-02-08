More Politics News

February 8, 2017 6:14 AM

New York's newest Las Vegas-style casino set to open upstate

The Associated Press
SCHENECTADY, N.Y.

A new casino is opening in upstate New York for the second time in a week.

Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady is opening at noon Wednesday. The Las Vegas-style casino is one of four that was authorized by state regulators after voters approved an amendment to New York's constitution expanding gambling.

The del Lago Resort & Casino in the town of Tyre in the Finger Lakes region opened last week.

Tioga Downs in the Southern Tier converted into a slots and table-games casino in December and the Montreign Resort Casino in the Catskills is due to open in March 2018.

The casinos are entering a crowded regional gambling market, with competition opening in Maryland, Massachusetts, Delaware, Rhode Island and elsewhere.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos