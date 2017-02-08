More Politics News

February 8, 2017 5:02 AM

House OKs San Tan Valley incorporation bill, Senate up next

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

The Arizona House has approved legislation that would bypass concerns from nearby towns to the incorporation of a growing Pinal County area known as San Tan Valley.

House Bill 2088 by Republican Rep. Eddie Farnsworth passed on a 40-20 vote on Tuesday. A Senate version of the bill is set for a committee hearing on Wednesday.

The bill removes a legal provision allowing an existing city or town within six miles of a proposed incorporation to block it. Farnsworth says opposition has kept the more than 100,000 residents in San Tan Valley from becoming a city.

Florence and Apache Junction and the League of Arizona Cities and Towns oppose the change. The League says the 6-mile rule keeps existing cities from being hemmed in and has worked well for decades.

