Lawsuit: 3 police officers beat boy, 12, unconscious

A Holyoke woman says in a lawsuit that her 12-year-old son was beaten unconscious by three city police officers responding to reports of gunfire.
The suit filed Tuesday names the city and the three officers as defendants.
The Republican newspaper (http://bit.ly/2kM5ReT ) reports that the suit says police on Feb. 8, 2014 responded to reports of a suicidal man and shots fired at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge. The boy and another neighbor had tried to follow the man to the bridge to reason with him.
According to the suit, officers disarmed the suicidal man. The boy "panicked" and tried to flee. The suit says officers ordered the boy to kneel and seized and beat him.
Holyoke officials say the city hasn't yet been served with the complaint.
Comments