With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path with Trump

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban Pause

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration

3:22 Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips