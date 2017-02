Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration Pause

3:22 Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban