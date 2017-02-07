More Politics News

February 7, 2017 7:18 PM

Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Rohi Atassi was among 117 immigrants to become a U.S. citizen during a Chicago naturalization ceremony on Tuesday, but the Syrian dentist stood out among his peers.

A federal judge overseeing the ceremony asked him to lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Atassi held a green card for a decade, but the last few weeks he's been worried with President Donald Trump's executive order barring immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Syria.

His family has mixed citizenship status. His mother is a naturalized U.S. citizen. His father has a green card. His fiancee is U.S. born.

Atassi says he was honored that a Syrian American led the Pledge.

He says he immediately applied for his U.S. passport and registered to vote. He says he's excited to participate in a democracy.

