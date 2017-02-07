The Latest: Environmental groups criticize pipeline notice

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary Pause

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

1:01 #Trump420 event brings free marijuana joints, advocacy for legalization

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

3:22 Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban