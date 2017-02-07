More Politics News

February 7, 2017 2:02 PM

Threat prompts evacuation of Lake County Gov't Center

The Associated Press
CROWN POINT, Ind.

The Lake County Government Center in Crown Point has been evacuated after someone made a threatening phone call.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department says the prosecutor's office notified it about noon Tuesday about a call it had received from someone making a threat toward the government building about 30 miles southeast of Chicago.

The sheriff's department said all civilian personnel were evacuated while police searched the building.

The sheriff's department says the government center will remain closed "until further notice" as a result of the threat.

The government center Is home to the sheriff's department, courts, the county commissioners and other government offices.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos