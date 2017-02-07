Sharpton ally sues New Jersey for arrest at takeover hearing

The leader of Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network in Atlantic City is suing New Jersey over his arrest while testifying against a state takeover of the struggling gambling resort last year.
Steven Young was handcuffed and taken into custody on March 10 after refusing to end his testimony at a state Senate hearing about the proposed takeover.
Disorderly persons charges were later dropped.
The state seized power in November, taking over Atlantic City's major decision making power and the right to seize and sell city assets as part of a plan to stabilize the city's teetering finances.
Young's lawsuit names two State Police officials and the chief sergeant at arms of the Senate.
The state Attorney General's Office declined comment Tuesday.
