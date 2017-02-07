More Politics News

February 7, 2017 10:59 AM

Wyoming lawmakers propose major study of Interstate 80

The Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo.

Lawmakers are considering an overhaul of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming, starting with a major study of the highway.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2ki5pBp ) that the Wyoming Senate on Monday approved a bill that would require the Wyoming Department of Transportation to conduct a study of I-80 across the state and create a master project plan for the highway.

The study would include information on traffic leads, areas that are prone to closures and crashes, and how self-driving cars could affect the road.

The bill's sponsor Sen. Michael VonFlatern, R-Gillette, says new, improved data on I-80 is important. He also says the study would help Wyoming lay claim to any infrastructure efforts the federal government is planning.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos