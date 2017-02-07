Wyoming lawmakers propose major study of Interstate 80

Lawmakers are considering an overhaul of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming, starting with a major study of the highway.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2ki5pBp ) that the Wyoming Senate on Monday approved a bill that would require the Wyoming Department of Transportation to conduct a study of I-80 across the state and create a master project plan for the highway.
The study would include information on traffic leads, areas that are prone to closures and crashes, and how self-driving cars could affect the road.
The bill's sponsor Sen. Michael VonFlatern, R-Gillette, says new, improved data on I-80 is important. He also says the study would help Wyoming lay claim to any infrastructure efforts the federal government is planning.
The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.
