February 7, 2017 3:29 PM

Auditor: Vikings' stadium authority leases a third suite

By BRIAN EDWARDS Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

The auditor behind an investigation into the use of two luxury suites at the new Minnesota Vikings' stadium says the oversight agency leases a third suite from the team.

Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles revealed the arrangement to state lawmakers Tuesday while discussing his report on the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority. He says the authority pays the team $1.5 million for a five-year lease of the third space.

It's separate from the two exclusive suites that have landed the authority in hot water with lawmakers. Nobles' report shows nearly half of the guests it invited to those suites were friends and family.

Authority chair Michelle Kelm-Helgen says commissioners don't use the third space but that it's rented out for events.

