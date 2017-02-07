Officials: No plans to make West Lafayette sanctuary city

Officials say they're not planning to make West Lafayette a sanctuary city for immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission.
The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports (http://on.jconline.com/2kIrP2e ) three Purdue University students, either brought to the United States without legal permission as toddlers or born in the U.S. to parents lacking legal permission, asked City Council to declare West Lafayette a sanctuary city.
City Council President Peter Bunder says officials have discussed what might be the best approach to addressing the immigration status of some of the city's residents.
Mayor John Dennis says the issue "presents a lot of challenges" for communities that rely on federal funds.
President Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw federal funding from sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
