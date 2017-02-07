More Politics News

February 7, 2017 6:02 AM

Bill aimed at blocking forced marriages advances

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

A bill aimed at blocking forced marriages is advancing in the New Jersey Senate.

A committee on Monday approved the measure which bars issuing marriage or civil union licenses to anyone under the age of 18, regardless of parental or judicial consent. Current law requires parental consent for minors under 18 and the approval of a judge for those under 16.

Democratic Assemblyman Reed Gusciora says there are marriages in New Jersey involving children as young as 13. Gusciora says most are forced marriages and the vast majority involve young girls.

The Assembly has passed the bill.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos