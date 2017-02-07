Teenager hit by fired Gwinnett County police officer dies

A teenager has died after he was struck by a Gwinnett County police officer who was on his way to a crash scene last month.
Gwinnett police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera tells news outlets that 16-year-old Jose Coreas-Mejia died from his injuries Monday morning.
The boy was one of two teens hit when Scott York lost control of his police cruiser and jumped the curb Jan. 29 while on the way to another pedestrian accident. Coreas-Meija's cousin, 18-year-old Joel Melendez-Coreas, suffered minor injuries.
York, who had been with the department since April, was fired after the crash.
Police concluded that York was going 97 mph at the time.
In York's termination letter, the police chief said York should have been driving at the speed limit of 40 miles per hour.
No charges have been filed.
