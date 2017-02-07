Grand jury clears deputies who shot, wounded 1 after chase

A grand jury has cleared Jackson County sheriff's deputies who shot and wounded a woman after a chase in October.
The Sun Herald (http://bit.ly/2kM8wVe ) reports that Jackson County District Attorney Tony Lawrence released a partial grand jury report Monday night.
WLOX-TV (http://bit.ly/2lhHpyy ) reports that the Harrison County grand jury found that the deputies acted lawfully when they shot Catrick Tasha Moye-Howell.
Moye-Howell was a passenger in a truck that deputies chased from Jackson County into D'Iberville.
Deputies eventually stopped the truck, and the driver and Moye-Howell ran. She apparently was shot during the foot chase.
The man accused of driving the truck, Carl Young, has been charged in Jackson County with felony fleeing and possessing a stolen vehicle. D'Iberville police brought several other charges against him.
