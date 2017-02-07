Pascagoula City Council opposes plan to create 2 lakes

The Pascagoula City Council is speaking out against a proposal to dam two tributaries of the Pascagoula River to create two lakes.
The Mississippi Press reports (http://bit.ly/2lcCkM5 ) the city council voted unanimously Friday for a resolution opposing the project that would be in southern George and northern Jackson counties.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has created a website about the proposal and is working on environmental impact study that could take at least two years.
Supporters say the two dams would feed water to the lower part of the river during droughts. They also hope to use the lakes for recreation.
Environmentalists say the plan could degrade the Pascagoula river's natural status and choke hopes for ecotourism. The system is mostly undammed except for Okatibee Lake near Meridian.
