February 7, 2017 4:40 AM

Philippine leader scolds 228 police on TV; to face militants

MANILA, Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has angrily berated more than 200 erring policemen on national TV and said he will send them to a distant island to fight militants dreaded for beheadings.

Duterte's expletive-filled outburst Tuesday against the officers at Manila's presidential palace is his latest tirade against a police force that he has called "rotten to the core." He recently banned national police from carrying out his anti-drug campaign after a group of officers used the crackdown as a cover to kidnap and kill a South Korean man in an extortion scandal.

Officials say the 228 policemen are accused of a range of offenses including extortion and illegal arrests.

