Moody's says New Mexico budget woes weakens school finances

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks Pause

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"

1:01 #Trump420 event brings free marijuana joints, advocacy for legalization

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'