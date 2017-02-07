More Politics News

February 7, 2017 3:10 AM

Police: 2 killed, 2 wounded in apartment complex shooting

The Associated Press
SWISSVALE, Pa.

Two people have been killed and two others wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex just outside of Pittsburgh.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting Monday night in Swissvale found four people shot. Police say an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it appears the two men who were killed had exchanged gunfire. Their names have not been released.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, but police say it could be drug-related.

