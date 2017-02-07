Denver deputy fired for excessive force against inmate

The Denver Sheriff Department has fired a deputy for using excessive force against an inmate.
The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2kFLOid ) that Darrin Turner, a 15-year veteran of the force, was fired on Jan. 4. His disciplinary letter says he was terminated for violating the department's use-of-force laws and then lying about his actions during an internal investigation into the incident.
According to the letter, deputies caught the unidentified inmate trying to steal a blanket and Turner began arguing with him.
The argument escalated into a physical altercation, in which Turner was accused of shoving the inmate and holding him by the throat after the inmate tried taking a swing at the deputy.
A man who answered the phone at a listing for Turner declined to comment Monday night.
