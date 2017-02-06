Veteran journalist Sheila Burke rejoins AP in Nashville

Sheila Burke, a veteran Tennessee journalist who has written extensively about state government accountability and legal issues, has rejoined The Associated Press as a temporary legislative relief reporter.
The announcement was made Monday by interim South Regional Editor Ravi Nessman and News Editor Scott Stroud.
Burke worked previously at the AP, covering the civil lawsuit by sportscaster Erin Andrews against a man who secretly videotaped her in a Nashville hotel and the trial of two former Vanderbilt University football players accused of raping an unconscious fellow student.
From 1997 to 2008, Burke worked at The Tennessean newspaper, spending much of that time writing about courts and chronicling problems with Tennessee's child welfare system.
Burke, who studied journalism at Middle Tennessee State University, started Monday.
