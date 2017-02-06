Senate kills permanent daylight savings time

A bill that would have ended the annual spring and fall clock changes in Wyoming has seen its time come to an end in the state Senate.
Senators voted 22-8 Monday to kill Senate File 125, which would have placed Wyoming permanently on daylight savings time.
The bill offered by Republican Sen. Michael Von Flatern, of Gillette, passed its first two votes in the Senate but failed on the third try.
Von Flatern says the current changing back and forth from daylight savings time and standard time causes confusion.
But opponents argued that staying on one time would put Wyoming out of sync with states around and cause even more confusion.
