Ex-Avondale student gets probation for threatening school

A former student at an Avondale high school accused of threatening students and faculty has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation.
Maricopa County Superior Court officials say 18-year-old Alonzo Vargas also was sentenced Monday to 40 hours of community service for interfering with an educational institution.
Vargas was arrested by Avondale police on Oct. 6 after an online threat was posted a few days earlier.
Police say the screenshot was of a clown and the text indicated that students and faculty at Westview High School would be hurt.
They say Vargas told investigators the post was meant in fun and he didn't believe anyone would take it seriously.
He was later indicted by a county grand jury on charges of threatening an educational facility and threatening and intimidating.
