New judge confirmed for New York's highest court

New York's highest court is getting a new judge.
The state Senate on Monday confirmed Rowan D. Wilson, a private attorney with commercial litigation experience. Wilson worked at the large Manhattan law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore for more than 30 years.
Lawmakers from both parties praised Wilson's experience and ability.
He was nominated to serve on the Court of Appeals last month by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Following Monday's vote, Cuomo said Wilson's "integrity, keen intellect and extensive experience" will make him a "supremely qualified" member of the court.
Wilson will replace Judge Eugene Pigott Jr., who turned 70, the court's mandatory retirement age.
