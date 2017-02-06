Finalists announced in Missouri APME contest

Finalists have been announced in the Missouri Associated Press Media Editors 2016 newspaper contest.
The awards in actual order of finish - first, second and third places - will be announced at the Associated Press/Missouri Press Association Day at the Capitol in Jefferson City on Thursday, March 2. Sweepstakes and general excellence winners also will be announced then.
The contest included 21 daily and weekly newspapers, which submitted 584 entries featuring news, business, sports and feature stories; editorials; photos and graphics from 2016.
The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.
Finalists in the 2016 Missouri APME newspaper contest:
Winners list in Division V (Newspapers with daily circulations of more than 50,000):
Best Website: NO WINNER
Feature Writing: Eric Adler, The Kansas City Star, "No Justice"; Donna McGuire, The Kansas City Star, "Miraculous Life Touched Hearts"; Doug Moore, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "More Time."
Headline Writing: Cameron Hollway and Sara Holmes, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "End of an Error"; Don Munday, The Kansas City Star, "Zounds! What Skullduggery Befell Shakespeare Here?"; Mike Reilly, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Deja SLU."
Opinion Writing: Kevin Horrigan, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Wild West Revisited"; Mary Sanchez, The Kansas City Star, "Refusing to be Silent"; Mary Sanchez, The Kansas City Star, "Time to Keep the Morbid Musings in Check."
Public Interest/Investigative or In-Depth Reporting: Nancy Cambria, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "The Crisis Within"; Stephen Deere, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Pressing Charges"; Mike Hendricks and Matt Campbell, The Kansas City Star, "Fatal Echoes."
Sports Feature Writing: Rustin Dodd, The Kansas City Star, "Wade Davis' Great Escape Illustrated His Greatness"; Dan O'Neill, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Listen to Me, Kid'''; Ashley Scoby, The Kansas City Star, "A Woman Says She Was Raped. The Injustice She Felt Afterward Only Added to the Pain."
Spot News: Staff, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Hello Bayer"; Staff, The Kansas City Star, "KCK Mourns Loss of Another Officer"; Staff, The Kansas City Star, "String of Five Killings Spans Two States."
Spot Sports: Staff, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Goodbye Rams"; David Hunn, Benjamin Hochman and Bill McClellan, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Stadium Plan Sunk?"; Mara Williams, Jesse Newell and Ashley Scoby, The Kansas City Star, "Football Player Accused of Sexual Assault at KU Off Team at Indiana State."
Feature Photo: David Carson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Presser on Police Shooting 14-Year-Old Boy"; Keith Myers, The Kansas City Star, "Green Funeral"; Laurie Skrivan, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Destiny and Grandma Live On."
Graphics: NO WINNER
Photo Story: Robert Cohen, David Carson and J.B. Forbes, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "The Funeral for Officer Snyder"; Staff, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Flooding of the Meramec"; Laurie Skrivan, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Crisis Between Friends."
Sports Photo : J.B. Forbes, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Grand Slam for a Fallen Friend"; John Sleezer, The Kansas City Star, "Rookie Splash"; Rich Sugg, The Kansas City Star, "KU Defeats OU."
Spot News Photo : Robert Cohen, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Officer Killed in the Line of Duty"; Robert Cohen, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Protester Hit by a Car on Anniversary of Michael Brown Shooting"; Allison Long, The Kansas City Star, "KCK Officer Shot."
Winners list in Division IV (Newspapers with daily circulations between 20,000 and 49,999):
Best Website: Springfield News-Leader, "www.news-leader.com."
Feature Writing: Wes Johnson, Springfield News-Leader, "38 Hours on Mt. Rainier"; Ken Newton, St. Joseph News-Press, "What Might Have Been"; Jackie Rehwald, Springfield News-Leader, "Heartbroken but No Longer Homeless."
Headline Writing: Thom Hanrahan, St. Joseph News-Press, "Goat Busters"; Bridget Phillippe, St. Joseph News-Press, "A Show of Hands"; Cheryl Whitsitt, Springfield News-Leader, "Nevermind: Controversial Councilman Justin Burnett Changes Mind."
Opinion Writing: Staff, Springfield News-Leader, "Council Must Talk About Coal Tar"; Steve Pokin, Springfield News-Leader, "A Community Wants to Know: Why Probation for Involuntary Manslaughter?."
Public Interest/Investigative or In-Depth Reporting: Gregory Holman, Springfield News-Leader, "Where are Those Warhols?"; William Schmitt, Springfield News-Leader, "The Nation's First Abortion Clinic Shooting."
Sports Feature Writing: Jim Connell, Springfield News-Leader, "Bears Losing, Fans Leaving"; Guillermo Hernandez Martinez, Springfield News-Leader, "I Want to be Known as a Champion'''; Brandon Zenner, St. Joseph News-Press, "Audrey's Obstacle."
Spot News: Giacomo Bologna, Springfield News-Leader, "Teacher Had Been Warned About Touching"; Harrison Keegan, Springfield News-Leader, "Gypsy Pleads Guilty"; Megan Favignano, St. Joseph News-Press, "18 Year Old Killed."
Spot Sports: Jim Connell, Springfield News-Leader, "Sammy Joe"; Cody Thorn, St. Joseph News-Press, "Stinging the State"; Brandon Zenner, St. Joseph News-Press, "Turning Back Time."
Feature Photo: Dougal Brownlie, St. Joseph News-Press, "Baby Squirrel Rescued, Nursed by Remington Nature Center"; Nathan Papes, Springfield News-Leader, "Roller Skating Senior"; Jessica Stewart, St. Joseph News-Press, "18 Year Old Killed."
Graphics: Springfield News-Leader, "Bass Pro vs. Cabelas."
Photo Story: Andrew Jansen, Springfield News-Leader, "Playing to Pay the Bills"; Andrew Jansen, Springfield News-Leader, "This Small Town Kept Farming"; Guillermo Hernandez Martinez, Springfield News-Leader, "I Want to be Known as a Champion."
Sports Photo : Dougal Brownlie, St. Joseph News-Press, "Missouri Western State University vs. University of Central Missouri"; Dougal Brownlie, St. Joseph News-Press, "MSHSAA Class 4 Championships"; Guillermo Hernandez Martinez, Springfield News-Leader, "Fast and Furious."
Spot News Photo : Dougal Brownlie, St. Joseph News-Press, "Blaze in the Bluffs"; Dougal Brownlie, St. Joseph News-Press, "Fire Destroys Downtown Building"; Dougal Brownlie, St. Joseph News-Press, "Heartbreak in the Heat."
Winners list in Division III (Newspapers with daily circulations between 6,000 and 19,999):
Best Website: Southeast Missourian, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "semissourian.com"; Columbia Daily Tribune, "Columbia Daily Tribune Online."
Feature Writing: Tyler Graef, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "Renee Boyd Series"; Jodie Jackson Jr., Columbia Daily Tribune, "Mall Shops Closing"; Emily Younker, The Joplin Globe, "A Day in the Life of a Joplin Teacher."
Headline Writing: Dennis Faught, Columbia Daily Tribune, "Worried? Put Your Galaxy Far, Far Away"; Caitlin Lukin, Columbia Daily Tribune, "Giving High Praise: Cannabis 'Nuns' of California Tout Physical, Spiritual Benefits of Marijuana"; Doug Waggoner, Jefferson City News-Tribune, "Checking Out a Little Library."
Opinion Writing: Carol Stark, The Joplin Globe, "More Than a Name"; Carol Stark, The Joplin Globe, "Once More Into the Heavens"; Carol Stark, The Joplin Globe, "Vets Owed Respect."
Public Interest/Investigative or In-Depth Reporting: Staff, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "Mental Illness Series"; Ben Kleine, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "Life Without"; Staff, The Joplin Globe, "Six Miles of Recovery."
Sports Feature Writing: Jordan Larimore, The Joplin Globe, "Head Games"; Josh Mlot, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "Where There's a Wills..."; Cameron Teague Robinson, Columbia Daily Tribune, "Remembering Coach Dinter."
Spot News: Alan Burdziak, Columbia Daily Tribune, "Delta Upsilon Fraternity"; Megan Favignano and Rudi Keller, Columbia Daily Tribune, "UM President Wolfe"; Jeff Haldiman, Jefferson City News-Tribune, "Commission Doesn't Lower Flags."
Spot Sports: Staff, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "To the Next Level"; Erin Unerstall, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "MLB Calls"; Joe Walljasper and Blake Toppmeyer, Columbia Daily Tribune, "Mack Rhoades Resigns."
Feature Photo: Laura Simon, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "Meet Miss Dortha"; Timothy Tai, Columbia Daily Tribune, "Vigil for MU Student Tyler Romaker"; Andrew J. Whitaker, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "Homecoming Celebration."
Graphics: Bridget Curnutt, Chelsae Cordia and Donna Farley, (Poplar Bluff) Daily American Republic, "If I Were President."
Photo Story: Roger Nomer, The Joplin Globe, "Haven Shepherd Paraolympic Hopeful"; Laura Simon, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "High Water Images"; Timothy Tai, Columbia Daily Tribune, "The Call of the Track."
Sports Photo : Roger Nomer, The Joplin Globe, "Keep on Swimming"; Don Shrubshell, Columbia Daily Tribune, "Southern Boone Uses First Half Surge to Down Battle"; Laura Simon, (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian, "Race to the Finish."
Spot News Photo : Paul Davis, Donna Farley and Chelsae Cordia, (Poplar Bluff) Daily American Republic, "Fire Destroys Downtown Building"; Don Shrubshell, Columbia Daily Tribune, "Two Extricated After Columbia Crashes"; Laurie Sisk, The Joplin Globe, "Motel Standoff."
Winners list in Division II (Newspapers with daily circulation less than 5,999):
Best Website: Hannibal Courier-Post, "http://www.hannibal.net/."
Feature Writing: Eric Dundon, Hannibal Courier-Post, "The Fight of His Short Life"; Kevin R. Jenkins, (Park Hills) Daily Journal, "Church Helps Local Paralyzed Man Keep Moving"; (Warrensburg) Daily Star-Journal, "The Kor of Forgiveness."
Headline Writing: Murray Bishoff, The Monett Times, "Chickens Ponder"; Jacob Brower, The Monett Times, "Champs"; Jack "Miles" Ventimiglia, (Warrensburg) Daily Star-Journal, "Into the Blue."
Opinion Writing: Eric Dundon, Hannibal Courier-Post, "One-Word Legacy"; Jack "Miles" Ventimiglia, (Warrensburg) Daily Star-Journal, "Who's in Charge"; Dustin Watson, (Brookfield) Linn County Leader, "Beyond the Sidelines - Struggling to Say the Right Things."
Public Interest/Investigative or In-Depth Reporting: Eric Dundon and Danny Henley, Hannibal Courier-Post, "Chronic Absenteeism"; Danny Henley, Hannibal Courier-Post, "Housing's Death Row"; Trevor McDonald, Hannibal Courier-Post, "Hannibal's Heroin Homefront."
Sports Feature Writing: Kevin Graeler, Hannibal Courier-Post, "All in the Baseball Family"; Jared Lankford, The Monett Times, "Once a Cub"; Michael Losch, The (Camdenton) Lake Sun, "Pappy's Hogs' Continue to Feel the Love at Camdenton."
Spot News: Nicole Cooke, Faith Bemiss and Hope Lecchi, The Sedalia Democrat, "Downtown FUMC Destroyed by Fire"; Eric Dundon and Beverly Darr, Hannibal Courier-Post, "Fatal Blaze"; Jenny Gray and Adam Brake, Fulton Sun, "Tuesday Fire May Have Been Caused by Lightning Strike."
Spot Sports: Derek Dueker, Waynesville Daily Guide, "Lady Tigers Come Back to Top Jays in District Championship"; Jared Lankford, The Monett Times, "Off to State"; Jared Lankford, The Monett Times, "State's Best."
Feature Photo: Faith Bemiss, The Sedalia Democrat, "Tough Mudder Marionettes"; Eric Dundon, Hannibal Courier-Post, "Pied Pirate"; Kyle Troutman, The Monett Times, "Competitions Bring Smiles."
Graphics: Eric Dundon and Janet Blair, Hannibal Courier-Post, "30-Year Shift"; Eric Dundon, Hannibal Courier-Post, "No Charges in Police Shooting"; Kyle Troutman, The Monett Times, "Tale of the Tape."
Photo Story: Eric Dundon, Hannibal Courier-Post, "Fire and Ice"; Kelly Goodhart, Hannibal Courier-Post, "Native American Rendezvous"; Jack "Miles" Ventimiglia, (Warrensburg) Daily Star-Journal, "A Civil Civil War."
Sports Photo : Alex Agueros, The Sedalia Democrat, "S-C Boys Win Conference"; Jacob Brower, The Monett Times, "Champs"; Matt King, (Park Hills) Daily Journal, "Farmington Volleyball."
Spot News Photo : Faith Bemiss, The Sedalia Democrat, "April House Fire"; Murray Bishoff, The Monett Times, "Fire Destroys"; Danny Henley, Hannibal Courier-Post, "Heart-Breaking Loss."
Winners list in Division I (Weekly newspapers with two or fewer publications per week):
Best Website: Allyssa Dudley, Missouri Lawyers Weekly, "http://molawyersmedia.com"; Cassville Democrat, "www.cassville-democrat.com"; The (Washington) Missourian, "Emissourian.com."
Feature Writing: Jessica Shumaker, Missouri Lawyers Weekly, "Cutler to Lead Bar"; Jessica Shumaker, Missouri Lawyers Weekly, "Lawyer Finds Confidence Following Gender Change"; Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Cassville Native."
Headline Writing: Jared Lankford, Cassville Democrat, "Leaving Their Marks"; Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Cassville Native"; Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Tiny House."
Opinion Writing: Jared Lankford, Cassville Democrat, "Lower Participation"; Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Civil and Reasoned"; Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Trout-Man's Tips."
Public Interest/Investigative or In-Depth Reporting: Julia Kilmer and Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Walmart-Harps.pdf"; Monte Miller, The (Washington) Missourian, "Bourbeuse River Dam Series"; Kyle Troutman, Julia Kilmer and Jacob Brower, Cassville Democrat, "Sheriff Race."
Sports Feature Writing: Kory Carpenter, The (Washington) Missourian, "A Team on a Mission"; Kory Carpenter, The (Washington) Missourian, "Blocking Out the Noise"; Jared Lankford, Cassville Democrat, "Leaving Their Marks."
Spot News: Catherine Martin and Scott Lauck, Missouri Lawyers Weekly, "Champion of Justice"; Monte Miller, The (Washington) Missourian, "Father, Three Kids Jump From Burning Home"; Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Alleged Arson."
Spot Sports: Kory Carpenter, The (Washington) Missourian, "Queens of Their Class"; Jared Lankford, Cassville Democrat, "Cobb to Lead"; Jared Lankford, Cassville Democrat, "Wildcats With a Chance."
Feature Photo: Allyssa Dudley, Missouri Lawyers Weekly, "Courtroom Canine Provides Comfort to Kids"; Julia Kilmer, Cassville Democrat, "Residents Escape"; Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Rotary Rodeo."
Graphics: Jacob Brower, Cassville Democrat, "100 Years"; Ryan O'Shea, Missouri Lawyers Weekly, "Billing Rates"; Greg Wiegand, Missouri Lawyers Weekly, "The Gavel Gap."
Photo Story: Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "127 Walk"; Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Shakin' in the Shell."
Sports Photo : Jared Lankford, Cassville Democrat, "Eagles Epitomize"; Jared Lankford, Cassville Democrat, "Wildcats Soccer"; Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Wildcats Developing."
Spot News Photo : Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Alleged Arson"; Kyle Troutman, Cassville Democrat, "Blaze Burns."
