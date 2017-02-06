Ricketts picks Elmwood banker for Nebraska legislative seat

Gov. Pete Ricketts has picked an Elmwood banker to fill an open seat in the Nebraska Legislature.
Ricketts announced Monday that he has chosen Robert Keith Clements to replace former state Sen. Bill Kintner of Papillion. Ricketts praised Clements for his experience as a businessman, actuary and banker at American Exchange Bank.
"He's a numbers guy," Ricketts said at a news conference to reveal the appointment.
Clements was not among the 35 people who applied to fill Kintner's seat. Ricketts said his staff sought other candidates for the seat representing District 2, which includes Cass and portions of Sarpy and Otoe counties. The governor said he interviewed 10 applicants in person and several others by phone.
Clements, 66, will finish the rest of Kintner's term, which is set to expire in January 2019. Clements will have the opportunity to seek a full four-year term in the 2018 election.
"I'm honored to have this opportunity to represent the people in my district," Clements said with his wife, Peggy, standing at his side. "I know the state is facing difficult budget decisions, but I believe my background and experience will be of service during this process."
Kintner resigned in January after a pattern of behavior that included cybersex on a state computer and retweeting a comment that implied women's march protesters were too unattractive to sexually assault.
Kintner's departure also created an opening on the Legislature's budget-writing Appropriations Committee.
