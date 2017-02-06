Appeals court reinstates Ute Tribe's wrongful death lawsuit

A federal appeals court has revived a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation and parents of a man who was fatally shot by police in 2007.
The Salt Lake Tribune reported Saturday (http://bit.ly/2kz4hKP ) that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in a Jan. 27 decision that the U.S. Court of Federal Claims erred in its dismissal of the suit because the lower court limited the scope of a 150-year-old provision known as the "bad men provision."
The provision says in cases where non-Native Americans commit crimes against Native American people, they are to be forwarded to the Commissioner of Indian Affairs for punishment.
The lawsuit stems from the April 2007 death of 21-year-old Todd Murray. Murray died after exchanging gunfire with a Vernal police officer on the reservation.
