Refugees could start arriving in Vermont soon

Refugees could start arriving in Vermont in the next few weeks after a U.S. judge's temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's travel ban targeting those from seven Muslim-majority countries.
But Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras says it doesn't appear that more Syrian refugees will be coming to the city in the near future.
Vermont Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2jUtgeh ) that Trump's executive order disrupted the arrivals of 15 to 20 refugees to Vermont.
Stacie Blake, spokeswoman for the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, says agencies were meeting Monday to confirm plane tickets for refugees and when they would arrive in Vermont.
Two Syrian families resettled to Rutland days before the executive order was issued. The city had planned to welcome 30 to 40 refugee families from Syria and Iraq.
