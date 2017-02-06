More Politics News

February 6, 2017 10:51 AM

Attempt murder, gun counts filed in Utah police car shooting

The Associated Press
AMERICAN FORK, Utah

A 35-year-old man accused of shooting at a Utah police car while an officer responded to his home on a domestic violence complaint is facing felony attempted murder and firearm charges.

The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2lfvNfz ) that Seth Stephen Patterson of American Fork was charged Thursday, and his initial court appearance was scheduled Feb. 22 in 4th Judicial District Court.

Patterson is accused of firing least six shots from his car at the officer's patrol cruiser on Jan. 29. The officer wasn't wounded.

Patterson also faces misdemeanor charges including assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Police say Patterson's wife and three children weren't hurt in the house.

Police from several agencies launched a manhunt to find Patterson before he surrendered at a police station.

