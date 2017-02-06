Former Provo councilman sues over dismissed fraud charges

A former city councilman who once faced fraud charges is suing the Utah County attorney for what he calls malicious prosecution aimed at ousting him from office in September 2011.
The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2lgjArx ) that Steve Turley seeks unspecified damages in a civil complaint filed Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court in Provo.
No hearings were immediately scheduled in the lawsuit naming the Utah County attorney's office, a prosecutor and an investigator.
It also claims abuse of process, civil conspiracy and a violation of Utah rules of professional conduct.
Turley was elected in 2003 and clashed with fellow council members before charges were filed against him alleging that he used his position for financial gain.
Three felony fraud counts were dismissed in November 2013, and remaining charges were dismissed in February 2015.
