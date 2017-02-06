Man wants Anne Frank story shared through national monument

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House Pause

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver