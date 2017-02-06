Yemeni brothers reunite with family at Dulles

Two Yemeni brothers denied entry into the U.S. under President Donald Trump's travel ban have been reunited with their family at Dulles International Airport.
Ammar Aqel Mohammed Aziz and Tareq Aqel Mohammed Aziz are green-card holders who were traveling through Dulles on their way to Flint, Michigan, when the ban took effect. A federal lawsuit alleges they were coerced into signing away their status and sent to Ethiopia. The brothers arrived at the airport Monday morning.
Attorney Paul Hughes says an agreement was reached with the government to allow their re-entry, as well as that of another Yemeni family under similar circumstances. That family also arrived Monday.
Without the agreement, Hughes says they may not have been allowed entry since their visas were marked by prominent "canceled" stamps.
