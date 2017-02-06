1 French policeman charged with rape; 3 others with assault

One French police officer has been charged with raping a 22-year-old man and three others have been charged with assault after an identity check degenerated last week in the Paris suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois.
Eric Dupond-Moretti, the victim's lawyer, said Monday that his client was hospitalized after an operation. The man was severely injured Thursday after allegedly being sodomized with a police baton.
Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux suspended the four policemen and said the conditions of the man's arrest must be established "very clearly and with no ambiguity."
People marched in solidarity with the victim Monday in the suburb.
Aulnay-sous-Bois was one of the worst-hit suburbs during the 2005 riots around the French capital.
