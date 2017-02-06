More Politics News

February 6, 2017 5:02 AM

Police: Man killed during argument over a woman

The Associated Press
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

Authorities say a fight over a woman turned deadly outside a Tuscaloosa apartment complex.

Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit Capt. Kip Hart tells media outlets that 38-year-old Alex D. Bedwell was shot several times in a parking lot Sunday evening. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say 25-year-old Dillon M. Lee was at the scene and arrested after a police interview.

Hart says the two men had been having an ongoing dispute over a woman.

Lee has been charged with murder. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos