Board to meet to consider funding for New Mexico's courts

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports Pause

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

2:01 Hollywood's greatest trick: teaser

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

7:24 Senate votes to advance DeVos nomination

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare