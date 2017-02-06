Lawmakers eye protecting Acadia flats for clam, worm harvest

A pair of Maine lawmakers are introducing legislation to make changes to boundary policies at Acadia National Park to resolve disputes between the National Park Service and marine harvesters.
Independent Sen. Angus King and Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin say they will introduce the bill.
King says there is a longstanding tradition of open access to tidal land in Maine and it typically allows harvesters of species such as clams and marine worms to work the flats of the intertidal zone at Acadia.
He and Poliquin say it's important to preserve the rights to the flats to protect the livelihoods and businesses that rely on them. Poliquin says there needs to be a long-term solution to resolve boundary disputes.
