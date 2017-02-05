The Latest: Iranian woman back in US amid Trump ban gap

The Latest on an Iranian woman attempting to return to her South Carolina home from Iran after initially being blocked from entry by President Trump's travel ban (all times local):
5:15 p.m.
A technology firm's founder says an Iranian employee who had been blocked from returning to the United States by President Donald Trump's travel ban against seven Muslim nations has re-entered the country.
Eric Martinez said Nazanin Zinouri cleared through an immigration check in Boston and expected to return home to Clemson on Monday. Martinez is the founder of startup technology firm Modjoul, which has employed Zinouri since August.
Zinouri arrived from the Iranian capital, where the legal U.S. resident traveled late last month to visit family. Martinez says she planned to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday in Boston.
Zinouri said last week she was taken off a plane in Dubai days after Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning citizens of Iran and six other nations from U.S. entry.
___
3:45 p.m.
An Iranian engineer is returning to the South Carolina city where she works thanks to the opening created when a federal court suspended President Donald Trump's travel ban against seven Muslim nations.
A spokesman for an Atlanta-based public relations firm said in an email Sunday that Nazanin Zinouri had cleared through a U.S. immigration check in Boston. Rick Toller said Zinouri expected to return home Monday to Clemson, where she works for a startup technology firm.
Toller said Zinouri had spent about 30 hours traveling from the Iranian capital, where she was visiting family since late last month.
Zinouri said last week she was taken off a plane in Dubai days after Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning entry from citizens of Iran and six other nations.
Comments