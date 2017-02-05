More than 1,000 line Charleston street to protest Trump ban

More than 1,000 people have attended a peaceful demonstration in Charleston to protest President Donald Trump's now-blocked executive order temporarily limiting immigration.
Passing cars honked and demonstrators waved Sunday along a street outside the state Capitol. Demonstrators carried signs that read "Love not hate built this nation" and chanted "This is what democracy looks like" and "U.S.A., love not hate."
West Virginia Citizen Action Group development director Alexandro Gallo says the demonstration showed residents willing to come together to uplift one another.
Dr. Adbul Zanabli, a Charleston physician who came to America from Syria, says he's encouraged by a federal judge's order in Seattle on Friday that temporarily invalidated Trump's ban.
He called some of Trump's executive orders "unAmerican and unjustified."
