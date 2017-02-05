Public information scarce about possible teacher misconduct

A newspaper's review of records shows information about hundreds of teachers who have voluntarily surrendered their licenses after possible improper conduct with students but never were charged isn't readily made available to the public by the Texas Education Agency.
An analysis by the Austin American-Statesman also has found the state agency doesn't track if a teacher has been charged or convicted of a crime. The newspaper reported Sunday (http://atxne.ws/2kC7Dzd ) that in many cases, school districts keep the information secret and teachers are allowed to take other teaching jobs or positions where they are in contact with children.
The Statesman said of 686 teachers between 2010 and 2016 who surrendered their licenses or whose licenses were revoked amid investigations for possible improper student relationships, 53 percent never were criminally charged. The allegations ranged from sending flirtatious text messages to kissing or having sex in classrooms.
Forty percent were charged and convicted or given a deferred sentence. Eighty-four of those teachers were sentenced to prison or jail, 160 were given deferred adjudication similar to probation, and 27 had charges dismissed or weren't indicted.
"We now have a bar that shows that, in slightly (more) than half of these cases, nothing happens," state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, said of the newspaper's findings. "You also have to remember that they're innocent until proven guilty. But I think statistics show right now that, either through admission or omission, we're not getting to the root of what is happening."
In his State of the State address last week, Gov. Greg Abbott called on lawmakers to crack down on improper teacher-student relationships.
The State Board for Education Certification maintains a website of teacher licenses, but listings for misconduct are not specific. The misconduct mentioned on the site could also include sanctions for stealing money from a district or helping a student cheat on tests.
In addition, while Texas law bars teachers who surrender their licenses or lose them from taking teaching jobs at a traditional public school, they can be hired by charter or private schools.
Prosecutors say teachers initially suspected by school officials of engaging in improper behavior with students aren't charged in some instances because school districts mishandle the cases before law enforcement gets involved, victims are unwilling to cooperate or there's not enough evidence to prove that crimes have been committed. In other cases, the teachers' alleged behavior doesn't rise to a criminal level.
Beverly Mathews, director of the special victims division at the Travis County district attorney's office, said persuading victims to cooperate is among the biggest hurdles.
"It's always difficult for a child of any age to talk about something so private, that had been so secret," she said.
And even when a victim does come forward, prosecutors told the newspaper they typically need other evidence or another witness. Otherwise, it's the teacher's word against the student's.
