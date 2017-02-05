Tax increase struck from Wyoming education bill

Wyoming lawmakers have removed a proposed 2 percent sales tax increase from a bill intended to fund public schools.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2kw6bf7) that lawmakers struck the tax increase Friday from House Bill 236, an omnibus education spending bill.
Lawmakers are trying to tackle a $400 million annual shortfall in K-12 spending.
They may dip into the Legislature's rainy day fund, which currently has $1.6 billion, to do so.
Under the omnibus bill, $100 million would be taken from the legislative savings account to fund schools every year.
A sales tax increase of 0.5 percent would kick in for schools if the rainy day fund ever falls below $500 million.
Last month, school administrators and local citizens urged lawmakers to avoid disrupting the state's public education system any more than absolutely necessary as they seek funding solutions.
Wyoming faces the shortfall amid declining state revenue caused by downturns in the coal, oil and natural gas industries.
