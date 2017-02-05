Lawmakers to discuss impacts of potential health law repeal

Lawmakers are meeting to discuss how repealing the Obama-era health care law would affect Rhode Island.
President Donald Trump promised to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, though Republicans are increasingly talking about repairing President Barack Obama's signature health care plan.
The state Senate's Finance Committee and Health and Human Services Committee plan to meet jointly on Tuesday at the State House to consider the estimated impacts of a full or partial repeal.
Rhode Island's health insurance exchange, HealthSource RI, has served as a model among the state-run marketplaces.
The senators will hear about the potential impacts to state government, with presentations on Medicaid, commercial health insurance rates and consumer protections, funding of state population health efforts and marketplace competition.
They'll discuss how consumers, providers and insurers could be affected.
