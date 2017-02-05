More Politics News

February 5, 2017 9:30 AM

State Police urge football fans to plan for a safe ride home

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Rhode Island State Police superintendent is asking football fans to plan ahead for a safe, sober ride home after the Super Bowl.

Col. Ann Assumpico says she wants to remind everyone to celebrate responsibly, arrange for a safe ride home and report impaired drivers.

The New England Patriots compete against the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's game in Houston.

Assumpico says that regardless of which team wins, everyone loses when drunk drivers are on the roads.

She says the Super Bowl weekend has become one of the busiest party weekends of the year and troopers will be extra vigilant in their patrols.

