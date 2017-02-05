More Politics News

February 5, 2017 8:50 AM

Vermont and Weather Service experts to talk flood threat

The Associated Press
WATERBURY, Vt.

Experts from the National Weather Service and the Vermont Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security are going to begin their annual meetings to discuss the threat of spring flooding.

At each meeting experts will outline the spring flood outlook for specific Vermont rivers.

The first meeting is scheduled for Feb. 21 at the state Emergency Operations Center in Waterbury.

Additional meetings will be held Feb. 23 at the municipal offices in White River Junction; Feb. 28 at the Dana Thompson Memorial Park in Manchester; and March 1 at the Northern Vermont Development Association in St. Johnsbury.

