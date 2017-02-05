Far-right official: Brexit, Trump give French reason to vote

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports Pause

7:24 Senate votes to advance DeVos nomination

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

2:02 Vice President-elect Pence, President-elect Trump arrive at White House

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House