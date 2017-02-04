Thousands march near Mar-a-Lago, protest Trump's travel ban

About three thousand demonstrators have marched near President Donald Trump's Florida estate to protest his now-blocked executive order temporarily limiting immigration.
The Saturday protest began with a rally outside Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach. The march headed two miles to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, where the International Red Cross is holding a fundraiser.
Protesters shouted anti-Trump slogans and set up a flag-draped coffin that they said represented the death of democracy.
Shortly before 8 p.m., several hundred people crossed a bridge and were demonstrating in front of Mar-a-Lago. About two dozen law-enforcement officers in riot gear were blocking the end of the bridge but there were no immediate problems.
A federal judge in Seattle on Friday temporarily invalidated Trump's ban on travel to the U.S. from seven primarily Muslim nations.
