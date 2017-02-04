Oberlin police chief faces ethics charges

The Louisiana Ethics Board has filed charges against Oberlin Police Chief Grady Haynes for getting paid to write Local Agency Compensated Enforcement tickets while on duty.
KPLC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2k7KKzS ) the LACE program allows off-duty officers to make extra money but the board says it's unethical for the chief to participate.
Police write LACE tickets when they're off duty and get $15 an hour. But the ethics charges indicate Haynes can't receive such pay, because as chief, he's on-duty 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Plus the program is run by his agency.
Haynes makes more than $33,000 a year. According to the charges, he received more than $72,000 for writing LACE tickets from 2013 to 2016.
The Ethics Adjudicatory Board has not set a hearing to hear the case.
