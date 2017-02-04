Birmingham mayor seeks second term

Birmingham Mayor William Bell Sr. has officially announced his bid for re-election.
Bell is seeking his second full four-year term as mayor.
Al.com reports (http://bit.ly/2l5t3oX ) Bell won his first bid for mayor in a special election in late 2009 to replace former Mayor Larry Langford following his federal conviction. Bell then won a shortened two-year term in 2011 that was abbreviated to synchronize the mayor and council elections.
Bell announced his re-election bid Friday. He joins Randall Woodfin, a Birmingham assistant city attorney and Birmingham Board of Education member, in the race. Woodfin announced his plan to run for mayor in August.
The municipal election will be held Aug. 22.
