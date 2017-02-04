More Politics News

February 4, 2017 4:49 PM

Oklahoma lawmaker accused of harassment submits resignation

By KEN MILLER Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

An Oklahoma lawmaker who admitted asking a legislative aide to send him topless photos and accompany him to a strip club has announced his resignation, two days after a special House committee recommended he be expelled from office.

Republican Rep. Dan Kirby of Tulsa submitted a two sentence letter Saturday to House Speaker Charles McCall saying his resignation is irrevocable and takes effect March 1. A spokesman for McCall says the speaker received the letter and forwarded it to the governor.

Kirby didn't return a phone call seeking comment, but issued a statement saying he can't continue fighting "unfounded accusations."

Kirby has said the relationship with the assistant was consensual.

Kirby denied harassing a former aide whose wrongful termination claim led to a $44,500 payment to her and her attorneys.

